Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,060.74

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,060.74 and last traded at $1,055.16, with a volume of 17291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,053.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $998.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $967.84 and its 200-day moving average is $944.29. The company has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 28,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

