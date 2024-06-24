Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stake Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Repay worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Repay by 3.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Repay by 19.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at $1,783,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at $8,492,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.39. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

