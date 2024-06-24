ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Down to $205.83

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $205.83, but opened at $189.95. ResMed shares last traded at $184.55, with a volume of 571,793 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $13,510,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 79,500.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

