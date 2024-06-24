Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 5,100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $844.87. 302,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $521.26 and a twelve month high of $873.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $788.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $732.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $752.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.