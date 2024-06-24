Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 2,312 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,792,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,101,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,889,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.19. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $954.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

