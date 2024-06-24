Royal Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after buying an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,690. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

