Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Position in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000.

NYSEARCA:UBT traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,320. ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

