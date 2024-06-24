Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $312.85. 4,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,975. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $247.52 and a one year high of $319.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.13. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

