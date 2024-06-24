Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of GSK by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $40.74. 295,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,149. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

