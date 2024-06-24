Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,386 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after buying an additional 57,923 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,727. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.33.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

