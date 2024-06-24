Royal Fund Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 42,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 197,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,714,855. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $311.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

