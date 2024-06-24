Royal Fund Management LLC Has $500,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $546.69. The company had a trading volume of 180,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $525.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29. The firm has a market cap of $471.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.