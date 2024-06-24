Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $723,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 52.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,270. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.40. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

