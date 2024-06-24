Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 986 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 986 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,113 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 500,753 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.49. 178,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.27. The company has a market cap of $167.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

