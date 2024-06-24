Royal Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ALLETE by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 41.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 102.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,597. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

