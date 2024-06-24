Royal Fund Management LLC Takes $730,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,644,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,445,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,753,000 after acquiring an additional 204,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $193,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE CF traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.83. 233,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $87.90.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

