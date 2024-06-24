Royal Fund Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,476,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,841,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.73. 28,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,483. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.48.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.