Royal Fund Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,476,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,841,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.73. 28,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,483. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.48.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
