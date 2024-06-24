Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 76,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 213,523 shares.The stock last traded at $14.43 and had previously closed at $14.32.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

