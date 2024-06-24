Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Stewart Burton Acquires 3,000 Shares

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) Director Stewart Burton bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00.

Russel Metals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$36.29 on Monday. Russel Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.38 and a 52-week high of C$47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.18.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 3.5267452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Russel Metals

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.