San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 540 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.8% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,860,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,150,045,000 after acquiring an additional 250,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,220,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,715,790,000 after purchasing an additional 527,526 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,122,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,961,369,000 after purchasing an additional 324,733 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,860,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,244,158,000 after buying an additional 542,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,802,231,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $486.80 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $448.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.62.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

