Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Up to $47.21

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.21, but opened at $48.37. Sanofi shares last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 132,898 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 74.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 744,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50,729 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 513,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sanofi by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

