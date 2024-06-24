Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Raised to $185.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $139.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

SRPT stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.51. 920,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,380. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,504.64 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

