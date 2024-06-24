Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,690 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.98% of Scholar Rock worth $26,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $18,287,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,168,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $2,025,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $147,883. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $673.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

