Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 5.9% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $24,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $38.91. 1,219,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,327. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.