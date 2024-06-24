Security Financial Services INC. Acquires Shares of 2,110 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 55.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after buying an additional 96,812 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.16. 71,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.62.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

