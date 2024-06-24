Security Financial Services INC. Invests $237,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,434. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.01. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

