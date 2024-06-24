Security Financial Services INC. Makes New $265,000 Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Trading Up 0.7 %

COR traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.07.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.