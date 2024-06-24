Security Financial Services INC. Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 249,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.35. 335,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,056,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

