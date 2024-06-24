Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIGI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,159. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $89.78 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.