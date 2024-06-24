Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $168,533.70 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $168,533.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 447,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,312,877.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.41. The company had a trading volume of 62,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,435. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.23 million and a P/E ratio of 31.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

