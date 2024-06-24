Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $1.43. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 3,860,831 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 2,207,681 shares.The stock last traded at $1.39 and had previously closed at $1.37.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHCR. BTIG Research cut shares of Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $500.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.33.
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $90.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sharecare
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.
