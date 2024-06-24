Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $6.51 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

