SIG (LON:SHI) Shares Down 14.1%

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.65 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 23.48 ($0.30). Approximately 10,899,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 940% from the average daily volume of 1,047,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.35 ($0.35).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 3,300 ($41.93) to GBX 3,200 ($40.66) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get SIG alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SIG

SIG Stock Down 13.1 %

Insider Activity at SIG

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.84. The company has a market cap of £275.69 million, a P/E ratio of -683.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,794.16). In other SIG news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £20,300 ($25,794.16). Also, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total transaction of £131,465.60 ($167,046.51). 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SIG

(Get Free Report)

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.