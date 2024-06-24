SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading Up 17.7%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) was up 17.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 508,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 834,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.05. The company has a market cap of £7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 533.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

(Get Free Report)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.