Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.86. Sirius XM shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 8,962,810 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

