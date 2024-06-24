Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Holdings Lifted by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,026. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $75.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

