Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 104.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $71.38 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $86.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

