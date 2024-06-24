Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 250.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 345.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNBR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Sleep Number stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.44. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $470.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

