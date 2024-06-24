Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 310,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 377,838 shares.The stock last traded at $14.71 and had previously closed at $14.29.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 2.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,648 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $678.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

