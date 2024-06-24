Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 310,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 377,838 shares.The stock last traded at $14.71 and had previously closed at $14.29.
Separately, Craig Hallum raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Smith & Wesson Brands
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 2.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $678.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Wesson Brands
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Reddit: Poised for Growth with Data Licensing and OpenAI Deal
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top 5 Stocks to Watch for AI-Driven Gains That Aren’t NVIDIA
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Getting Upgraded by Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.