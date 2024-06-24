SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lowered by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $215.59. 509,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,409,763. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.81 and its 200-day moving average is $201.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

