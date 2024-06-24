SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SLYG stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.45. 33,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.