SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 1.8% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Steph & Co. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 102,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 95,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.98. 30,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

