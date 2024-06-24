SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 43,437 shares.The stock last traded at $246.76 and had previously closed at $248.11.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.58.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

