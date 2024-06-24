SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $248.11 on Monday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

