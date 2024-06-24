Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 50,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 109,454 shares.The stock last traded at $42.56 and had previously closed at $42.65.

Separately, TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 28.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

