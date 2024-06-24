Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Sells 4,759 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 4,759 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48), for a total value of £1,808.42 ($2,297.87).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Thomas Spain acquired 21,711 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £8,250.18 ($10,483.07).

On Tuesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 227,465 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total transaction of £79,612.75 ($101,159.78).

On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Spain sold 40,326 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total transaction of £12,904.32 ($16,396.85).

On Sunday, April 21st, Thomas Spain sold 45,285 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £11,774.10 ($14,960.74).

On Monday, April 8th, Thomas Spain sold 101,546 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total value of £30,463.80 ($38,708.77).

Staffline Group Trading Down 2.6 %

STAF traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 37 ($0.47). 408,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,622. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.24 million, a P/E ratio of -758.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 39.90 ($0.51). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

