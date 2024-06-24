Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,389,000 after purchasing an additional 279,866 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,996,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $133,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,869. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

