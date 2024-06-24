Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $832,785,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,514,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,249,000 after purchasing an additional 214,654 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,339,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,999,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,161,000 after buying an additional 300,486 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 819,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,289. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STLA

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.