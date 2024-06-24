Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Insider Buys £9,856 in Stock

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Innes Ker acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,856 ($12,523.51).

Katherine Innes Ker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Katherine Innes Ker acquired 8,100 shares of Stelrad Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £9,558 ($12,144.85).

Stelrad Group Stock Performance

SRAD traded up GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 112.50 ($1.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,475. Stelrad Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122. The company has a market capitalization of £143.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.75 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Stelrad Group Company Profile

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It offers steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular radiators; steel multicolumn and aluminium radiators; and hydronic, hybrid, dual fuel, and electrical heat emitters under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, DL Radiators, and Hudevad brands.

