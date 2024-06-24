Steph & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Aptiv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Aptiv by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 479,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,157,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 550,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,019. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

